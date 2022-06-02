WAUKESHA – The Waukesha Education Foundation, Inc. announced their 2022 WEF Scholarship Winners. The foundation was pleased to award $40,450 in scholarships to 53 deserving seniors from the School District of Waukesha. The foundation also awarded four $100 awards to four deserving middle school band students through the Jay Whitney Scholarship Fund.
“We are thrilled to announce these scholarships, which came from both our endowed funds and pass through funds,” said Lynnette Kalmadge, Executive Director of the Waukesha Education Foundation. “We have flexible options that allow individuals and organizations to create long term OR one time scholarships that can be reviewed and renewed annually, giving donors more choices and students more opportunities. We once again saw a significant increase in our overall award amounts. Our scholarship awards increased by 38% over last year and the number of scholarships increased by over 25%. It’s a testament to the generosity of this community. We know these students are so grateful.”
2022 Scholarship Winners included:
- Chrys Racinowski Memorial Scholarship — Lucas Harrison
- Diane Voit Aspiring Educator Award — Samantha Abts
- Diane Voit Outstanding Business Student Scholarship — Lora Tran
- Dr. Jim Marty Memorial Scholarship — Emma Stoiber
- Elizabeth & Peter Dianich Memorial Scholarship — Erin Janiszewski
- Mabel P Amundson Scholarship — Danielle Merten
- Pat Tyler Scholarship — Madisen Jensen
- Peter & Dora Simon Family Scholarship — Christine Beffel
- Bonnie Schlais Scholarship — Chloe Raethke
- Tech Auntie Award Scholarship — Ezequiel Rodela
- Waukesha Women's Club Scholarship — Spencer Robertson
- Quentin & Dorothy Smirl Family Scholarship — Madoona Tawabuddin
- Otto’s Fine Art Academy Scholarship — Kaeley Kroenke
- Andrews-Mueller Family Scholarship — Micah Liss
- Clyde Shields Memorial Scholarship — Annika Giese
- Colonel Harold Mueller Scholarship — Joelle Harrington
- Colonel Harold Mueller Scholarship — Anthony Carrillo
- D.R. Fuller Scholarship Angel — Calderon Alcazar
- Dr. David Hoeppner Scholarship — Siddhanth Ganesh
- Elizabeth & Peter Dianich Memorial Scholarship — Lexi Ouradnik
- Emery E. Reuss Scholarship — K'sha Beamon
- Emery E. Reuss Scholarship — Michelle Arellano
- Frederick C. Christensen Memorial Scholarship — Elsie Alexander
- James and Dorothy Frisch Writing Award — Logan Wilson
- Jim Tyler Player’s Choice Award — Ryan Roob
- Kalmadge Family Scholarship — Keleous Lange
- Ken Hollub Memorial Scholarship — Ryan Roob
- Laurie Jean Weitzer Foundation for our Future Healthcare Scholarship — Megan Barnes
- Mabel P Amundson Scholarship — Deanna Frick
- National Orchestra Honor Society Award Scholarship — Elsie Alexander
- Noah Mroz Memorial Scholarship — Derek Johnson
- Noah Mroz Memorial Scholarship — Jacknetson Naw
- Norm Seeling Scholar Athlete Award — Joelle Harrington
- Norm Seeling Scholar Athlete Award — Giancarlo Williams
- Roland Schrupp Art/Lambert Scholarship — Asia Thurmond Steele
- Tech Auntie Award Scholarship — Asia Thurmond Steele
- Tech Auntie Award Scholarship — Jair Penaloza-Bobadilla
- Waukesha South AVID Senior Scholarship — Angel Calderon
- Waukesha South AVID Senior Scholarship — Taylor Kay
- Waukesha South Class of 1962 Scholarship — Kourtney Coppinger
- Waukesha South Class of 1962 Scholarship — Jason Rusk
- Waukesha Women's Club Scholarship — Elsie Touchstone
- Wendell Florence Memorial Scholarship — Kaeley Kroenke
- Wendell Florence Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Kay
- WEF Scholarship — Roman Olvera
- Elizabeth & Peter Dianich Memorial Scholarship — Oliver Kraklow
- Frederick C. Christensen Memorial Scholarship — Yue (Emily) Wang
- J.E. Worthington Memorial Scholarship — Zachary Thomas
- Mabel P Amundson Scholarship — Kylie Anderson
- Tech Auntie Award Scholarship — Zachary Thomas
- Tech Auntie Award Scholarship — Aliesha Kulich
- Waukesha Women's Club Scholarship — Oliver Kraklow
In addition to the scholarships, the Waukesha Education Foundation is also pleased to announce four $100 awards to outstanding Middle School band students through the Jay Whitney Fund. Congratulations to Eriq Dohman (Butler Middle School), Colin Anderson (Horning Middle School ), Charlotte Range (Les Paul Middle School) and Samuel Wagner (STEM-Saratoga Middle School). These awards are selected by the middle school band teachers and the award is to help offset future band costs such as lessons, instrument rental and more.
You can learn more about the Foundation and opportunities to get involved, as well as get information about starting your own scholarship by visiting their website at www.waukeshaeducationfoundation.org or contacting the office at 262 970-1143.