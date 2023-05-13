WAUKESHA – More than a century ago, a group of local railroad workers learned about the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Serving the community in a charitable manner appealed to them, so in 1897 they received an interim charter for the Waukesha Elks Lodge. On May 12, 1898, that charter became official and the organization was assigned #400.
Now, the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 is celebrating their 125th anniversary. The lodge’s 2023-2024 Exalted Ruler Dan Desjardin says that it has been an honor to serve the community for a century and a quarter. “If we can do something for the community, we will,” he said. “[We] are a fraternal charitable organization that gives back to the community, especially the youth and veterans.”
The Elks give back to the community in a number of ways. They offer scholarships, throw charity benefit events and dances, hold craft and vendor fairs, donate thousands of dollars each year to the Waukesha Food Pantry, and host a number of sporting leagues including horseshoe, golf, bowling, and, now, the Albanese’s bocce ball league. Their bimonthly bingo events are also popular, attracting nearly 200 attendees each time. The Elks also gladly host many of Brew City Wrestling’s events at their lodge.
The Wisconsin Easter Seals Camp Wawbeek is another big project for the Elks, who helped start the respite camp many years ago.
Out of all the charitable donations and acts of service the Elks have done in their 125 years as an organization, Desjardin says their proudest moment was being able to support the community following the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy. “Our lodge rallied together and, with help from the State Elks Association and lodges all around the country, we were able to raise over $10,000 for the Waukesha Strong Fund,” he said.
The Elks also hosted a banquet for the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team – many of whom were injured in the parade. “It was very rewarding. … It was great to see the girls sit back, have some fun, and know that they were safe and could be with their friends again,” Desjardin said. “That’s what the Elks is all about.”
Since its creation in 1898, the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 has contributed over $15 million to the community.
Looking forward, Desjardin has many big plans in the works for the Waukesha Elks. The Elks will be marching in both the Memorial Day and Christmas parades, participating in Waukesha Night Out, hosting brat fries and Culver’s Scoopie Nights, awarding scholarships, supporting local scout troops and assisting with eagle scout projects, donating to local robotics programs, joining forces with the Watertown Elks for a youth fishing event, and cleaning up a three-mile stretch of highway in Waukesha. Desjardin is also glad to bring the first ever Elks Stampede 3K fun run/walk to Waukesha to help support the organization’s scholarship funds. And, later this year, the Elks are set to host Trick or Treat with Elroy the Elk (the organization’s drug awareness mascot) and a Christmas party and photo op with Santa, which will be open to the public and hosted at the lodge.
The lodge itself has always been an important part of the organization. When the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 formed, they met at the historic Fountain Spring House – the site where they first contemplated creating their own branch. As membership grew, the Elks needed to find a bigger gathering space. So, they began meeting on the third floor of the Putney building in downtown Waukesha. They stayed at the Putney building before renting a hall in the Columbia block in Waukesha until 1913.
On Christmas Eve of 1913, the Elks purchased their own building in cash for $9,500 at the corner of Wisconsin Ave. and Clinton St. in Waukesha. “As we kept growing, they raised more money and the Lodge Building Committee granted the lodge [funds] to expand that location. On Sept. 17, 1924, they laid the cornerstone for the new expanded building on Wisconsin and Clinton,” Desjardin commented.
The Elks stayed at that location until 1968, when they secured a loan from Waukesha Savings and Loan to build a brand new lodge at 2301 Springdale Rd. to accommodate their growing membership. One of their own members, Bob Villa, was the architect for the lodge. He is still a member of the Elks today and is a former exalted ruler. In 1970, the Elks officially moved into their new lodge and have been there ever since. Now, the organization boasts a membership of 204 people.
Tonight, the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 is hosting a commemorative fundraising event at their lodge to honor this milestone. Those with dinner reservations can join the Elks for cocktails starting at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., followed by presentations from Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, the Elks State President, and Desjardin. The public is welcome to stop by starting at 7:30 p.m. for a live musical performance and to take a look at the raffle baskets and silent auction items. All money raised at the event will be put into the Elks’ charitable funds to give back to the community.
Elks officers will be wearing their classic red jackets, so any potential new Elks or curious community members can ask them questions. “We are happy to share our story with people who want to know what we do,” said Desjardin. “We’ll show them what we offer.”
For more information about Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, visit waukeshaelks.org.