WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building.
The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze the building.
“The 120-day-period given to respondents to raze the building began to run from the date the order was posted on the building,” according to the complaint in the case.
The documents said more than 120 days have expired since the order was posted on the building and respondents have failed to comply with the order.
The petitioner, the city, is requesting a hearing and for a judge to “order the city of Waukesha to raze the building, for costs and other relief as the court deems proper and equitable,” the documents said.
Laurel Peterson, her wife and her daughter lived in Horizon West for 2 years and owe over $100,000 on their mortgage. Peterson said there was a condo owners meeting over the weekend but they weren’t made aware of a petition from the public or additional orders from the city.
“At this point, I’m confident in saying that we as owners would also like to see the building razed so that we don’t have to worry about liability issues with any squatters or vandals who break into the property,” Peterson said.
She added the owners have all lost so much that coming up with the tens of thousands that each unit owner would have to provide to pay for demolition (and asbestos abatement) is simply out of the question.
“The only way to proceed with demolition before lingering legal matters are resolved is for the city to take over the property - which they could now legally do at any time now that we are past the raze order deadline. However, at this point the city has not shown an interest in doing that. As a result, we all keep on waiting,” she said.
Peterson said she understands the city would prefer the owners raze the building now — but “we can’t make money grow on trees.”
”We have no equity in our property from which to take out a loan to pay for demolition, and many of us now have horrible credit because we can’t afford to pay for the mortgages we owe on the condos in addition to where we now live,” Peterson said.
Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. The city issued a raze order in January for the Horizon West building, which the residents appealed. The original date was Sept. 20 to demolish the dilapidated condo building.
Waukesha City Administrator Kevin Lahner previously told The Freeman the city issued the raze order but the condo owners are responsible for taking the building down.
“In terms of how we enforce our code we can’t do anything differently. The building owners were ordered to take the building down and if they don’t do that there is a multiple-step process to force that to happen,” he said.
Due to the unique situation with multiple owners, Lahner previously said, “It’s going to take a while. It is going to take a long period of time and not a short period of time before it is torn down,” he said.
To raze the building a demolition permit would be posted.
All Horizon West owners were required to obtain homeowners insurance for their units, and the condo association also had an insurance policy through Travelers Insurance for the common areas and the building structure as a whole.
In April, 27 of the condo owners filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims. Travelers Insurance won’t comment on pending litigation.
Horizon West insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
The suit added the building is a total loss.
“In its latest coverage letter, Travelers goes as far as to say that since the raze order was issued, there is no coverage but if the building collapsed, Travelers could cover,” the suit said.