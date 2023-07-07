WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee will review and act on a contract between the City of Waukesha and The Kubala Washatko Architects for consulting services in the amount of $25,000 for possible study to see if Friedman Alley should be made more pedestrian friendly. The alley is a working alley but is also a main pedestrian connection between Main Street and the Fox River and River Walk.
The amount of $25,000 was budgeted in the 2023 Operating Budget to hire a placemaking firm/professional to create a Final Placemaking Plan (“Activate the Alley" study) for Friedman Alley.
TKWA was selected by the Community Development Department as the firm to create the Placemaking Plan.
TKWA will create two preliminary design concepts for Friedman Alley. A third proposal will be developed if requested by the Steering Committee. A final plan based on the preliminary design concepts will be provided to the City of Waukesha.
The final design will include colored drawings, elevations, renderings, or enhanced photographs of the alley and all improvements and enhancements recommended in the plan.
TKWA will also provide a recommended implementation strategy, identifying potential grants or funding sources, and an opinion of probable costs of completion to all improvements included in the final plan. TKWA will coordinate meetings with city staff and the steering committee. Having a placemaking plan in place will make the City eligible for various grant programs, including WEDC’s “Vibrant Spaces Grant.”
The Finance Committee meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. City Hall, 201 Delafield St.