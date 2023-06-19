PEWAUKEE — The Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee announced that the Waukesha Gun Club will be the title sponsor of the 2023 July 4th Pewaukee Lakefront Fireworks show allowing Pewaukee to expand the size and quality of the show in 2023.
“We wanted to give back to the community and help make this fireworks show one of the best in the area,” said Pat Gerbensky, president of the Waukesha Gun Club.
With only weeks left until the show, President of the Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee and Village Trustee Bob Rohde previously said about a third of the amount necessary had been fundraised. This year the goal is a minimum of $30,000, with hopes of going above and beyond.
“This generous commitment by the Waukesha Gun Club puts us on solid financial ground and allows us to add an additional fireworks barge to our show,” said Rohde.
Waukesha Gun Club has been in existence for 86 years. The club is active in gun education and recently hosted over 500 high school kids in the Southeastern Conference Trap Shoot. The club has also raised funds to fight childhood cancer, raising almost $2 million dollars since the program began 12 years ago.
The Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee have contracted with Wolverine Fireworks the past few years to put on the show, and if fundraising efforts bring in more than that $30,000 goal, Wolverine Fireworks has the ability to put on an even bigger show.
The fireworks are shot off of barges on Pewaukee Lake, according to Rohde. And while the cost of fireworks has remained somewhat stable, the cost of the barges went up substantially compared to last year.
The city and village have offered to match up to $17,500 in contributions for the show which would hopefully cover the bulk of the fundraising. The village will put in $7,500 and the city $10,000 which is the same as last year.
North Shore Bank partnered with the village and City of Pewaukee and held community-free coin counting fundraiser from June 15-June 17 to help keep the annual July 4th Fireworks tradition going. North Shore Bank is matching all donations up to $500.
For more information visit bit.ly/45qL0kE or the Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee Facebook page.