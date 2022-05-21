WAUKESHA — The Fire Department and hazmat team responded Saturday to a reported inhalation hazard at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 2015 Meadow Ln., according to fire department officials.
Employees told the responding fire crew members, who arrived on-scene at around 11 a.m., that an unknown substance became airborne while they were sorting bins of donated items. The substance was inhaled by some employees who then complained of mild respiratory discomfort.
In total, 11 of the 19 workers were reporting mild symptoms.
According to the fire department, all employees were evaluated with no one asking for further medical treatment.
The City of Waukesha hazmat team entered the building to monitor the air and found no airborne hazards present at the time.
The donation bins in question were found to have an excessive amount of dust with no other hazards present. As a result, they were removed from the building.
Once the hazmat team decided the air was safe, the bins were removed from the building and the store was allowed to reopen.