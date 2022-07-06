Heavy rains in Waukesha Tuesday evening resulted in localized flooding in some low-lying areas of the city.
According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the county received more than 2.5 inches of rain in total yesterday.
Waukesha resident Stephen Rocha took the opportunity to take his canoe out on the street.
Alison Eve happened to be driving nearby and her 15-year-old daughter, Cadence Eve, caught Rocha on camera paddling around.
Several residents voiced their opinions on a Facebook that the city needs to look into a drainage problem in that part of the city.
Additional commenters said they spotted multiple cars stranded near the intersection of West St. Paul Avenue and West North Street.