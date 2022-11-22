WAUKESHA — Blinking blue lights danced among the crowd of Waukesha community members who gathered at Cutler Park Monday night. Residents came dressed in blue to remember the lives lost and the tragedy that took over the community exactly one year ago, on Nov. 21, at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
One year ago, the Waukesha community experienced fear, heartbreak and the loss of life, said Mayor Shawn Reilly. Reading the names of the six who died in the parade attack, Reilly added that nearly 70 others were physically injured and thousands experienced mental and emotional injuries.
Monday night’s remembrance ceremony gave the community an opportunity to gather in support and resilience.
“We have been Waukesha Strong every day for the past year,” said Reilly after leading the crowd in a moment of silence. “We help those who need healing. We are standing with them, standing by them and praying for their recovery.”
Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin and the Resiliency Center were present at the ceremony for those needing to talk or looking for support.
Governor Tony Evers spoke on behalf of the state of Wisconsin. “Waukesha has worked to turn an unimaginable tragedy into a powerful source of hope, and love and strength. It’s been breathtaking to watch,” said Evers. “You’ve all reminded all of us what community really means. Through faith, through kindness and compassion, and through empathy and respect for yourself and towards each other. You’ve created a community where people are willing to show up time and time again.”
Fire Chief Steve Howard and Police Chief Dan Thompson both emphasized their thankfulness to the community for stepping up on the day of the attack and ever since then.
Howard highlighted how little acts of kindness like holding someone’s hand or providing comfort during the traumatic event went a long way on that day, one year ago.
“What that tragedy did do is illustrate through demonstration the strength, perseverance and resiliency of this community,” said Thompson. “This city and this community show the power of what united truly means.”
Leaning on one another
The Rev. Patrick Heppe of the Catholic Community was injured during the parade attack. He shared his story.
“A year ago, I found myself, or let’s say the people around found myself, on the pavement on Main Street,” said Heppe. He spent the night in the ICU with a concussion protocol. The strength he saw from the community has stuck with him from that point on.
“We talk about Waukesha Strong. Waukesha has been strong much before this,” said Heppe. “Because if Waukesha wasn’t strong a year ago, they could have never done what they did today.”
Sisters Sally Bott and Amy Noll attended the ceremony.
“If I ever accept this and don’t feel sad, then there’s something wrong because how can you ever imagine anything like this,” said Bott, who added that she made herself go to the Memorial Day Parade because she’s not going to let “him” (Darrell Brooks Jr., convicted of the parade attack) ruin everything.
“I’ve always said this is why I love Waukesha, even after the attack last year. Waukesha is a city with a small-town feel, and neighbors look out for each other,” said Noll. “This is just on a grander scale what Waukesha means to me.”
The ceremony ended with a Waukesha resident and artist who is helping design a sculpture as part of the parade memorial, Carmen De La Paz, leading the crowd in singing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, a song Reilly said speaks to the Waukesha community.
De La Paz ended the song with “Waukesha is strong because we are strong together!”