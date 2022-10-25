WAUKESHA — A Waukesha man is accused of traveling from Waukesha County to Racine County in an attempt to perform sexual acts on a child.
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, on Sunday members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle J. Kurka, a 33-year-old white male from Waukesha, for attempting to meet with a child for sex.
Kurka had been in contact with the child for several weeks, grooming the child by offering gifts and drugs.
Kurka was taken into custody and interviewed, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Kurka admitted that he had traveled from Waukesha County to perform sex acts on the child.
According to court records, Kurka was charged with child enticement-expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts on Tuesday.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office encourages parents monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. Parents should converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit the website for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for age-appropriate power point presentations and videos reference starting meaningful conversations.
Sheriff Schmaling stated, “The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the FBI to capture this sickening pedophile who was attempting to victimize a child. Although these investigations can be challenging and labor intensive, we stand ready to protect the innocence of children.”