WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, chartered in 1852, has been serving the community for 170 years from their building in downtown Waukesha, 317 South St.
The lodge built in 1904 is on the Waukesha Historic Building Register and hosts regular meetings on the first and third Thursday of each month, except for July and August.
“What we’re about is improving one’s self in moral teachings and doing good things for our community,” said Gary Ebert, secretary and trustee of the lodge, who joined it 25 years ago. “I’m trying to always better myself as a person.”
FreeMasonry is the world’s largest and oldest fraternity and is open to men of all religions and faiths. Members join the lodge for the sole purpose of becoming better men to serve others in the community.
While bettering themselves, the organization is committed to assisting the community in any way they can. The Waukesha lodge gives $1,000 scholarships to three public high schools in the area, along with Hamilton High School. They support the food pantry through donations every year, they work with the Hope Center to donate clothing, they have given defibrillators to police and public schools and they assist in highway pickups.
“We like to give back to the community,” said Ebert. “It’s not just about us here; it’s really more about the community at large.” In 2006, the United Church of Christ, 413 Wisconsin Ave., had a massive fire that burned it down. The lodge welcomed the church members into their building every Sunday for two years to use as a church service space. And after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the lodge raised around $6,000 for the Waukesha United Fund.
The lodge also hosts fundraising events open to the public like their shrimp boil and breakfast with Santa every December. The lodge welcomes families into their large dining room, big enough for 120 people, to host the breakfast.
During Waukesha Unlocked, the community event held on Oct. 8 and 9, the lodge opened their building to the public. They gave tours and explained the extensive history behind its doors. Ebert feels that not many people in the area know the purpose of the building since they are more active in the evenings during their scheduled meetings.
The event gave them the opportunity to spread the word and inform others of their mission.
To become a Mason, the lodge has two rules; a person cannot be an atheist, but can practice any religion, and they cannot be a convicted felon.
Each member will go through three levels of becoming a Mason. Level one is an entered apprentice, level two is a fellow craft and level three is a Master Mason, the only level allowed in the meeting room.
Every first and third Thursday of the month, the members host a dinner at 6:15 p.m. followed by their regularly scheduled meeting at 7:30 p.m.
According to Ebert, the most important part of their meetings is the educational moment as education is stressed just as much as self-improvement.
“It all goes back to what does it mean to be a Mason?” said Ebert. “How can I improve myself, and what things can we do as a lodge to better the community?”
For more information about Waukesha Masonic Lodge, visit their website at www.waukeshalodge.org.