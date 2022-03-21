WAUKESHA — With the April 5 election approaching, residents may be wondering who the best fit for Waukesha mayor is.
This election, Mayor Shawn Reilly, the incumbent, is competing for reelection against newcomer Lisa Salb. Reilly was first elected as mayor when he ran against then-Mayor Jeff Scrima in 2014. If he wins re-election in April, Reilly said he expects the four-year term to be his last.
Salb, the chair of the Landmarks Commission, announced her plans to run for mayor in December. Salb previously told The Freeman she has been involved in local government by attending city meetings and also worked to create the Tower Hill Neighborhood Association, a nonprofit organization. The candidates responded to six questions sent by The Freeman. Answers were limited to 65 words.
What made you decide to run for mayor in 2022 and what makes you a good fit?
Shawn Reilly: I aspire to serve a third term to continue to play a part in making Waukesha the successful, welcoming, and cool city, that surprises newcomers with its vitality, warmth, and charm. I also desire to continue helping our community heal from the parade tragedy. Serving as Waukesha’s Mayor without creating drama for eight years clearly shows that I have the qualifications to serve another term.
Lisa Salb: I’ve been listening to the residents and business owners of our city. Phrases such as “the system is broken,” “stagnation in downtown” and “long term burdens” are major cause for concern. We need new, fresh perspectives, not another four years of the same old same old. The people want more for our future. I can envision Waukesha’s potential and will work hard to that end.
If elected, what would your priorities be in the next mayoral term? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Reilly: My main priority is to lead Waukesha forward, by continuing to be available and present as Mayor.
We obtained approval for Great Lakes Water. Waukesha must complete a massive infrastructure project, the largest in SE Wisconsin. My goal is to complete this project under budget by September 2023.
Another priority is to continue redevelopment, especially downtown. This will make Waukesha more vibrant and successful.
Salb: My top priority: “Let the People be Heard.” City Hall needs to work for them and I’ll immediately start clearing any obstacles in the way. Next, I’ll put a tourniquet on frivolous city spending, such as the $660,000 Hillcrest Park Pavilion. Once that is controlled, we can triage how the city’s outstanding principal debt went from $123 million in 2014 to $326 million in 2021.
What developments should the city prioritize presently and why?
Reilly: There’s a massive housing shortage throughout SE Wisconsin as well as being expensive. While all the region needs to work together to solve this issue, we need to prioritize the development of affordable housing. Then the market will create other housing. Affordable housing includes single family and multi-family. Creating more affordable housing benefits the entire community, including our businesses, schools and local economy.
Salb: The 2021 Housing Affordability Report states that a huge shortage of housing units is projected for persons under 20 years old, 1821 units by 2038. Young families want houses with yards for their children and neighborhoods for building community. To prepare for our city’s future, we must allow pocket neighborhoods to be developed. Enough of the high-end apartments, it’s time to shift gears.
How do you plan to keep city residents informed of decision-making processes, city programs and offerings?
Reilly: Providing timely information is already a priority. Since 2015, numerous avenues of providing information have been developed, including Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, the city email newsletter, livestreaming of meetings and inserts in water bills. Prior to 2014, the information packets provided to Alders were not online. It is now. There has been and will continue to be a commitment to make communication with residents accessible.
Salb: I think the efforts that Rebecca Pederson has made with the city’s social media outlets has been commendable. I would expand on that and add a personal dimension to connect with the constituents. A Minute with the Mayor, three times a week, would provide a fun, short report with important updates.
What do you think of downtown Waukesha in 2022? Are there any initiatives you plan for potential improvements or ways to help downtown business owners succeed in the future?
Reilly: I love to show downtown to newcomers. I moved to be within walking distance of downtown 12 years ago. The downtown streetscape was rebuilt over the last 8 years. Because of the impacts from COVID, the city helped many small downtown businesses with grants. There will soon be two large apartments constructed within downtown. Additional residents will provide even more vitality and energy to downtown.
Salb: Hearing “stagnation” and “downtown” in the same sentence from a Waukesha business owner motivates me. I’m ready to get working on our downtown. We need to be recruiting new businesses and retaining current ones. We need to wake up the potential of possibilities and be proactive. I have a lot of energy. We to kick-start our momentum and set a new trajectory for our downtown!
How will you help the Waukesha community continue to heal after the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade?
Reilly: The parade tragedy was horrific. The community saw and heard me speak on this issue many times. I leave it to the community to determine whether my words provided comfort and brought the community together. I will continue supporting those hurting and I will continue speaking from my heart.
Salb: I’m so sorry for the loss of lives, for the physical and emotional pain, for the fears inflicted from the trauma that many of us experienced. I am a woman of faith and that has helped me tremendously. Releasing the anger and the bitterness was the first big step for me. I still tear up when my granddaughter dances. I’m available to talk or pray.
