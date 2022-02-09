Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission holds first meeting

WAUKESHA — They come from different backgrounds and professions, but share the common bond of being connected to a tragedy that put Waukesha in the national spotlight.
A dozen representatives of the recently formed Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission held their first organizational meeting Tuesday and hashed over a number of housekeeping issues, including approval of a project charter document and an agreement for the memorial fund.
The members, several representing victims who lost their lives in the parade, introduced themselves. At times, the introductions were emotional.
Tamara Rosencharter is representing the Dancing Grannies, a young-at-heart group that for years has brought joy to parade goers throughout the region. Three of its members died in the tragedy.
“Hopefully, we can get something nice put together,” Rosencharter said of the memorial.
Dan Taylor, co-owner of People’s Park, is serving as a representative of the downtown business community — the area where the tragedy happened, and many of the restaurants and shops served as sanctuaries immediately after the chaos occurred.
“A lot of trauma happened right in our front yard,” Taylor said.
The committee is expected to meet about once per month, through the first quarter of 2023. About 15 meetings total will take place before final determinations are made on the memorial’s location and its overall appearance.
During the initial brainstorming session, several committee members expressed a desire to be sensitive and create a lasting monument that will respectfully remember the parade’s victims and, ideally, bring comfort to the countless people who are physically and emotionally grappling with the aftereffects.
To help sort through the complex issue, an expert well versed in navigating such occurrences gave a brief presentation to the committee.
Terri deRoon-Cassini, a health psychologist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, spoke about some of the most severe emotional conditions resulting from an incident such as the Christmas parade.
In particular, deRoon-Cassini, who works with survivors of traumatic injuries, spoke of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It is important that we normalize the responses to trauma, deRoon-Cassini said. “There’s not one path to respond to tragedy. One person with PTSD looks different from another person with PTSD.”
The committee’s expressed goal for its next meeting is to invite people to speak to the group about the memorial and how they would like it depicted.
“I’d like to give the community an opportunity to talk to us and let us know what they feel is important,” said Jerry Couri, who is chairing the commission.
While there are official members named to the commission, a number of other government representatives and organizers indicated plans of attending most of the meetings and offering assistance, as needed.
“We’ll try to be here for these meetings,” Jen Dunn, director of the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program, said. “We recognize that this is hard.”
Dunn indicated Pepper, the office’s purebred Labrador retriever emotional support dog, also will be in attendance.
The exact date, time and venue of the next Parade Memorial Commission meeting will be announced soon.
