WAUKESHA — Three architecture firms and their designs were selected for a permanent Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial Tuesday night, to be reviewed and narrowed down to one idea at an upcoming Parade Memorial Commission meeting.
The Parade Memorial Commission, a group of approximately one dozen individuals who have the task of finding the best location and best design for a monument to permanently honor those that lost their lives and those that were injured in the parade, selected three firms Tuesday — Saiki Design, Strang and Thrive Architects. There will be two memorial locations, one at Grede Park and one close to Main Street.
In addition, two local artists, Carmen De La Paz and Richard Taylor, who also submitted designs, are invited to present ideas, in addition to the three firms, for a memorial on Main Street. Commissioner and Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan made the motion, which was approved, to include the designs of the local artists for the upcoming meeting.
A total of seven submissions were received, and the commission narrowed down those conceptual designs at their meeting Tuesday. The architecture firms will be invited to present their designs at an upcoming committee meeting, and community members are also invited to give feedback on those designs at that meeting, likely to take place sometime in late August.
The designs were presented by Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews. Andrews reminded commissioners that the designs were conceptual, and could be changed in various ways to meet the commission’s recommendations, at the upcoming meeting
Saiki
Commissioners reviewed the submission by Saiki Architects. At a site on Main Street, Saiki proposes a 36-inch diameter cylinder that contains information about the six victims that lost their lives in the parade. A small blue light dome would be on top of the cylinder and also in the “crack” along the cylinder and through a broken heart.
The design would connect to the proposed “A Garden For Our Souls” at Grede Park, which would be a figure eight path emblematic of the infinity sign. The park would be a garden area with many plantings and a sitting area along a garden wall. A small plaque would also be featured at the park as well as a noise maker to provide calming sounds in order to drown out the noise of traffic.
Commissioner and Waukesha Alderwoman Alicia Halvensleben said she likes the design overall, but voiced concern about the Main Street memorial, which could be used as a possible skate board ramp. Andrews said there are ways to work with the architect to prevent that from occurring.
Commissioner Alan Johnson, vice president of critical care and specialty at Pro-Health Care, said he feels that the design incorporates a sense of peacefulness and harmony.
Strang
A design submitted by Strang focuses on “ripples” to represent how the parade tragedy “rippled through the community.” According to the proposal, at Grede Park, an open-air pavilion that appears as waves would be constructed from wood — six would be placed along walking paths in Grede Park, which would lead visitors to one in the center of the park. On Main Street, there is also proposed to be a “rippling” blue monolith with several benches featuring the same aesthetic.
Moltzan voiced concern about the pavilions being made from wood. Andrews said that was also a concern staff had, and it’s possible that they could use different materials.
Commissioner Lori Lochen, representing the Catholic Community of Waukesha, said she likes the connection of the park with Main Street.
Thrive
A design by Thrive Architects features “fibers” that weave through the site and connect in the center as a sculptural concrete heart. The design references a quote by Herman Melville: “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibers connect us with our fellow men.”
The memorial is proposed to be located on the north end of Grede Park. The open space through the heart is designed to look upon Main Street. Six “fibers” or “ribbons” of the heart would include a blue LED light along their length. In addition, dedicated birch trees would be located along the path.
Andrews said staff did discuss concerns about skateboarding at the site and said there are ways to deter it. She also said staff recommends possibly making the memorial smaller and relocating it somewhere on Main Street.
Lochen said the design of the memorial is beautiful and pleasing to the eye. Halvensleben said she likes that the design isn’t a broken heart, it’s a heart being tied together, which symbolizes how the community has come together, which is more positive and uplifting than the broken heart symbol.
Local artists
Although De La Paz and Taylor had submitted memorial designs at Grede Park, the commission will review their ideas for a site on Main Street. Taylor proposed a natural tree and sitting area, with the added idea of a “message tree” — two intersecting silhouettes of trees with round holes for visitors to leave rolled papers with notes or drawings, flowers or other meaningful tributes at. De La Paz proposed a sculpture of bronze cupped hands holding a mosaic-tiled heart, inside a circle of landscaping and benches. There also is a domed blue light proposed to shoot light into the sky.
Upcoming meetings can be viewed online. To view more information about the designs, view the July 26 Parade Memorial Commission agenda at waukesha.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.