James and Katherine Carrell enjoy an evening at the Waukesha Parks, Recreation, & Forestry (WPRF) Youth Appreciation Night at the William R. Oliver Youth Sports Complex on June 20.
WAUKESHA — Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry held Youth Appreciation Night at the William R. Oliver Youth Sports Complex on Thursday, with games, activities, raffles and prizes.
Get daily updates from The Freeman sent directly to your email inbox.
DIGITAL: JUST $10 PER MONTH
PRINT+DIGITAL: AS LOW AS $21 PER MONTH
Delivered Tuesday-Saturday