WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department confirmed Friday morning that two have died in the fatal fire that occurred on Lambeth Road Tuesday.
The department also released the identities of the two deceased: Kevin and Kimberly McQuade.
“Please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers as they process their loss,” the department said in a statement. “A determination on the matter and cause of death is being reviewed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
‘We miss our parents’
On Wednesday, a woman set up a GoFundMe by the daughter of two parents who resided in the Lambeth apartment.
Katrina McQuade said her father, Kevin McQuade, 50, and her mother, Kim McQuade, 51, were residents of an apartment building on Lambeth Road.
"Unfortunately, my dad didn’t make it out of the fire, and my mom came out in critical condition and was taken by flight for life to St Mary’s Burn Hospital. We would later make the decision to let her go as well," Katrina McQuade said in the GoFundMe.
The couple didn’t have life nor renter’s insurance and funeral costs are coming out of their children’s pockets. "We would appreciate any help we can get in this trying time. We miss our parents," she said.
Katrina McQuade declined a request by The Freeman for an interview.
The fundraiser can be found at: https://bit.ly/375XKn1.