Waukesha PD investigating Sunday drive-by shooting

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard that is believed to have occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Police Capt. Dan Baumann, nobody was injured. Police are investigating persons of interest and are working to locate them.
According to Baumann, officers responded to the residence at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the police blotter, a caller reportedly found bullet holes in their duplex and said they heard noises around 2:30 a.m. but didn’t think it was gunfire at the time. According to the blotter, casings were found along the roadway. Police made contact with other residents along Grandview, who also reported they heard loud noises around 2:40 a.m., according to the blotter.
According to Baumann, the crime was isolated to one duplex in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard.
“Investigators do not believe this residence was the intended target of this crime,” Baumann said.
Baumann said they could not provide further details on the case to “maintain the integrity of the investigation.”
If the public has any information relative to the case, they are asked to contact Detective Jay Carpenter at: 262-524-3812.