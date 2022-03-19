WAUKESHA — Police are investigating an incident connected to a white supremacist group in which an approximately 5 feet tall, 20 feet wide banner was hung from the Metro Transit parking ramp Thursday afternoon in downtown Waukesha.
According to Police Sgt. Dave Daily, police received calls related to the incident. One call was received around 12:07 p.m. Thursday, describing suspects walking outside the parking structure dressed entirely in black, wearing face masks and taking pictures.
Daily said when police arrived, the suspects were gone. Later, police were called to the area again by two other callers, Daily said. One of those callers reported a group was hanging a banner off the side of the Metro Transit parking structure. Daily estimates the sign was around 5 feet tall and 20 feet long and said it was “well-constructed.”
Daily said police have reviewed camera footage of the incident. The suspects went to the third floor of the structure and hung the sign facing toward St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha around 3:42 p.m. Thursday, he said.
Within a few minutes after the suspects left, police removed the sign, Daily said. The sign read “resist black terror” and included a website link to the white supremacist group’s page. The Freeman is not naming the group to avoid giving them exposure.
According to the group’s website, the link includes a logo with a swastika in its center. The website includes a series of statements about the group’s white supremacist beliefs, among them calling for “an immediate end to all foreign immigration and an end to birthright citizenship” and “only White People(s) of good stock may be members of the nation.”
The group is listed as a Neo-Nazi group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). According to the SPLC, there have been nationwide sightings on the SPLC’s hate map, which tracks hate group sightings. Sightings of the group included Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
According to the police blotter, someone had made contact with a suspect, who ignored that person and walked away. City Administrator Kevin Lahner told The Freeman the person who attempted contact with a suspect was a city employee.
Daily said it’s believed that the suspects did not enter City Hall, nor the Metro Transit building. Daily said the department has been unable to confirm the number of suspects involved as of Friday afternoon.
Statements
Al Daniels, president of the Waukesha County NAACP branch, said: “I’ve lived in this community for 22 years and Waukesha, in my opinion, is one of the finer communities in the state of Wisconsin (with) decent people and we don’t have any place or time or tolerance for foolishness.
“I think as citizens of Waukesha we should all reject this kind of behavior — whether it be white supremacists or black racists or whomever, it’s just all wrong. We need to take a stand as citizens who care about our community to speak out and against it.”
Lahner said he does believe that the signage incident may be connected by the white supremacist group to the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. Darrell Brooks, a black man, is accused of driving through the parade and killing six people and injuring more than 60. Lahner said he’s also noticed similar incidents since the parade.
“For whatever reason there was social media posts and that sort of thing from what appeared to be white supremacists or white supremacist organizations and it feels to me that this is probably linked to that,” he said. “I think that it’s awful and I wish that they would stay away from Waukesha as far as I’m concerned.”
Lahner said the city has sent a reminder to all city employees to call the police if they see any suspicious activity. He said he’s hopeful that the police will be able to quickly respond and arrest anyone spreading hateful messages.
“I just think a message like that is completely abhorrent and has no place in Waukesha and I hope that if there were crimes that were committed that we prosecute those involved as quickly as possible,” Lahner said.
Daily said: “We condemn any kind of racism, no matter where it comes from. And what I would say is if people do see this around the city, I’d encourage them to report it to us so that we can investigate it.”