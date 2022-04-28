WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval for an 18-lot subdivision plan by Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County for a property at 433 N. Oakland Ave.
The property is the former Aeroshade Company. The plan is to create 16 single-family and two duplex family homes. There was no discussion but there was one public comment about lack of alleys and concern about no parking for residents.
Melissa Songco, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County told the commissioners Habitat for Humanity had been looking for property they could build on for some time.
“We really would like to have something strategic we can plan for a few years at a time,” Songco said.
The timing was right for this project since several for-profit developers had looked at the site and determined it didn’t make sense for them, she said.
“This project seems like the right project at the right time for Habitat for Humanity,” she said.
Songco added their revitalization of White Rock Avenue and other past projects “proves we can build beautiful homes.”
Habitat is in the process of purchasing the property to develop a subdivision very similar to a previously approved one for Aeroshade, according to online meeting documents.
The city rezoned the property to Rm-1 (PUD), Multi-Family Planned Unit Development in 2017 to allow for the redevelopment of the former Aeroshade Company property into an 18-lot single-family subdivision. The Aeroshade building was razed, and some site work was completed but the plat and certified survey map was never recorded, and the project never materialized.
“The southern portion of the property is already platted with seven 50’x150’ Lots. It was platted as the Wardrobe’s Addition to Waukesha in 1887 but was never developed‚” according to online meeting documents. The northern portion was the home of the Aeroshade Company.
The new plat will include all the land between North Oakland Avenue and North Greenfield Avenue from Ellis Street north to the bike trail. A sidewalk will need to be installed along North Greenfield Avenue to the bike path, the documents said.
Habitat is proposing to do the development in one phase, so it is anticipated a final plat will be submitted for all 18 lots this spring, the document said.
The hope is to begin construction in 2023.
Songco said Habitat expects to build six units per year for a three-year project.
“If we are able to build them faster, we will,” Songco said.
Other business
The commission also unanimously recommended approval for Fox River Christian Church to use the former Gold’s Gym, 831 W. Moreland Blvd., as a community center space.
Fox River Church is a multi-site, nonprofit organization meeting the spiritual needs of those active in the church community and beyond.
The use of the former Gold’s Gym will include regular Sunday services, as well as individual and group counseling and classes during the week. Most counseling and classes will take place during evening hours. Additionally, the property will be used for weddings, funerals and other similar events.
The shopping center on West Moreland Boulevard was divided into two parcels with the intention of selling the former Gold’s Gym for redevelopment according to meeting documents. The church won’t need to alter the building significantly, and the parking in front of it will still be available to church users.
City staff recommends that the applicants provide a shared parking agreement with the rest of the shopping center’s occupants.
There was no discussion on the topic.
“Congratulations on expanding the congregation and welcome to this part of the city,” said Commissioner Joan Francoeur.
The commission also unanimously recommended approval for a final site plan and architectural review plans by ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital to create a new private drive from Madison Street to Lawnsdale Avenue, leading to the west entrance of the hospital.
ProHealth Care acquired the 22 residential lots on the east and west sides of Fairview Avenue and plans to combine them to become a large area of green space and a new road. Fairview Avenue will be completely removed and a new private drive will be constructed through the area, connecting to the main parking lot of ProHealth Waukesha Memorial.