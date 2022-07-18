Waukesha Police Department
6:08 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Road reported the caller’s dog was blamed for biting someone when they were out of town and now a man in the neighborhood is threatening to kill the caller and her dog. Police could not reason with the suspect, who admitted to the comment and to throwing feces in the caller’s yard. The man was advised to stop contact with the caller. The caller did not wish a complaint.
