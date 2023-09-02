Waukesha Police Department
THURSDAY
10:46 a.m. — A van was driving in two lanes of traffic, per the caller, in the area of West Moreland Boulevard and Pewaukee Road. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
1:06 p.m. — The caller said another vehicle was tailgating him and flipping him the bird along Capitol Drive.
3:25 p.m. — A male who appeared to be homeless was trying to get a ride to Milwaukee in the area of Northview Road and Pewaukee Road. He was advised of several other options and wouldn’t provide his name. He was advised to stay out of the roadway.
6:10 p.m. — An intoxicated homeless male was walking down the street with no shoes on and talking to himself in the 900 block of Dopp Street. He also walked up to a group of kids on the swings. The caller felt he should be checked on. He refused to identify himself to police and said he would return home.
7:07 p.m. — Lots of yelling was reported in the 300 block of Sentinel Drive. Police reported a man said when his sister fell asleep on the couch, he changed the channel and the whole argument escalated from there.
11:05 p.m. — Loud music, yelling and screaming were reported in the 100 block of Cook Street. A resident was kicking off the school year with a get-together. His music was unreasonably loud.
11:12 p.m. — Loud music was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Court. A large group of friends were celebrating a birthday and had just finished with a pinata outside and were going inside for the evening.