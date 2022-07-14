Waukesha Police Department
8:19 p.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 100 block of E. Garfield Ave. reported the caller’s son was there about 30 minutes ago and saw another kid that he knows spray paint the inside of the men’s bathroom. According to the log, there were large amounts of graffiti in both bathrooms. In addition, it was reported that a brick was thrown at someone else’s property. An incident report was created.
