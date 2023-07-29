Waukesha Police Department
THURSDAY
11:01 a.m. — A female was on the phone yelling about a dog being locked in a car for 25 minutes in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive. She said the female came out and started saying she would snap the woman’s neck. The woman with the dog was gone when police arrived.
11:33 a.m. — A car accident with injuries was reported at Brook Street and East North Street.
11:35 a.m. — A man went to the police station, 1901 Delafield St., to report being scammed out of $31,400 when he sent bitcoin to a scammer to cover “fraudulent charges” to his bank account.
2:54 p.m. — A woman almost was scammed out of $30,000 when someone pretending to be Microsoft security said she needed to send him bitcoin in order to cover a “fraudulent purchase of bitcoin” on her bank account. The complainant reported to police that she had gotten as far as taking out the money out of the bank to cover the fraud, but the attendant at the gas station where the bitcoin kiosk was located told her she was being scammed. The transaction also wouldn’t go through to transfer the money. She then went to her bank who also confirmed it was a scam. The complainant was given the IC3.gov website to report the incident.
6:58 p.m. — A male customer came into the restaurant in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive and threw items on the floor. He reportedly kept coming into the business and then going back to his truck. An employee told an officer the man was upset because someone wasn’t taking his order fast enough even though there is a kiosk to place the order.
9:05 p.m. — A motorcycle struck a deer in the area of East Broadway and Highway 164.