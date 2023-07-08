THURSDAY
6:22 a.m. — An unresponsive man was found lying in the passenger seat of an SUV in the car wash in the 1300 block of Arcadian Avenue.
8:02 a.m. — People were found camping with a tent in Hillcrest Park, 2119 Davidson Road. They were advised that this is not allowed.
10:23 a.m. — A pot plant was reportedly found growing in a pot in Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave., by a Park and Rec employee.
4:49 p.m. — The caller hit another vehicle and then that vehicle took off in the area of Joanne Drive and Meadowbrook Road.
4:53 p.m. — A vehicle pursuit began after police pulled over a vehicle for expired plates at Oakmont Drive and Summit Avenue and it pulled away. The pursuit ended in the 200 block of Howell Avenue.
8:37 p.m. — A shirtless man was running around trying to start fights with people in the area of West Main Street and North Barstow Street. Police reported the man came at two other males and one of them struck him in self-defense. No complaint was wished.
10:07 p.m. — An uncooperative caller advised subjects were playing pickleball in Banting Park and it was 10:03 p.m., but the park closed at 10 p.m. The man who lives in the 2100 block of Butler Drive said he was sick of hearing people play pickleball and then demanded police be sent immediately. When he was advised there were several emergencies in the city and that officers would not be dispatched immediately, he hung up on dispatch.