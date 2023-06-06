FRIDAY
10:58 a.m. — A loose bullet was found in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Bluemound Road. An officer collected it for disposal.
3:01 p.m. — An unoccupied car rolled backwards from a parking stall and crashed into another unoccupied car parked in the stall behind it in the 2400 block of Springdale Road. Both vehicles sustained damage and the parties agreed to handle the situation on their own.
4:09 p.m. — A person was setting off fireworks in the road at Garfield Avenue and West Wabash Avenue. They left before the officers arrived.
8:13 p.m. — Numerous juveniles were in the Waukesha South High School parking lot, 401 E. Roberta Ave., with coolers. The caller did not know if they contained alcohol.
SATURDAY
12:27 a.m. — A person who was driving recklessly in the area of Northview Road and Meadowbrook Road was arrested for intoxicated driving.
12:59 a.m. — A man who was very intoxicated was breaking windows in a business in the 1700 block of South West Avenue.
6:45 p.m. — A woman stated she was driving behind two vehicles who appeared to be in a road rage incident in the area of Brook Street and East North Street. She said that the driver in the pick-up truck threw something out of the window toward the other vehicle in which she accidentally ran over and struck causing her tire to deflate.
8:26 p.m. — A man found some drug paraphernalia in his yard while mowing the grass in the 1200 block of West Sunset Drive.
SUNDAY
7:13 a.m. — A county park worker reported that two juvenile males and two juvenile females had been in the beach area of Minooka Park, 1801 E. Sunset Drive, and had broken soap dispensers, removed bolts from the tables and men’s and women’s room signs were broken and thrown into the woods.
9:42 a.m. —An adult and a teenager were panhandling in the parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sunset Drive.
12:53 p.m. — The caller said someone broke into their car in the 2400 block of Patrick Lane overnight and attempted to steal their speakers, but were unsuccessful.
1:57 p.m. — A turkey collided with a truck at Woodburn Road and North Grandview Boulevard, resulting in the windshield getting smashed. The turkey was no longer in the area.
8:46 p.m. — Several homeless subjects were camped out behind a building in the 800 block of West College Avenue and had cans of alcohol.
9:22 p.m. — A motorcycle accident at East Moreland Boulevard and Springdale Road resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.