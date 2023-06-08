TUESDAY
9:16 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the pavers next to the gazebo in the 100 block of Bank Street.
3:55 p.m. — A woman reported she was driving eastbound on East Broadway when the passenger front window shattered. A police officer said there appeared to be a spiderweb crack near the window frame; however, it’s unknown if it was a rock or a BB. A witness sitting on a porch didn’t notice anyone shooting a BB gun. It was unknown how the window shattered.
4:14 p.m. — Two groups of females looked to be preparing to fight in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
6:58 p.m. — A car crashed into a light pole at East North Street and Albert Street. The female driver had some injuries from the airbag.
8:36 p.m. — A man was reportedly “bouncing off the wall” in an alley in the 1400 block of Summit Avenue. He was lying in the driveway. Police reported he was highly intoxicated.
9:35 p.m. — A fight occurred between a man and a woman at Madison Street and South Washington Avenue when the man prevented the woman from driving down Madison Street to his house. They had been dating for three years, but he told her that he had a wife and kids and didn’t want her to tell his wife so he prevented her from driving her car. The woman said she was going to return at a later time. The man was advised to come clean to his wife before the woman returned, but he didn’t seem interested in doing so. They were advised on their behavior and driving.