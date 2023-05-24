MONDAY
10:22 a.m. — A male was lying in the grass between the sidewalk and road in the area of North Hine Avenue and Summit Avenue and a female was yelling at him to get up. The caller felt they were suspicious because they appeared to be homeless and possibly intoxicated. The man was in and out of consciousness and was taken to the hospital.
12:39 p.m. — A three-vehicle accident was reported at Silvernail Road and North Grandview Boulevard. One of the women involved was suspected of being intoxicated and was throwing herself on the ground and yelling at another female. Patients were transported to the hospital.
5:35 p.m. — Four juveniles were driving around a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive with one of them hanging off the hood and the roof of the car. They were gone upon police arrival.
7:09 p.m. — A person broke into a trunk of a car in the 1600 block of East Main Street and stole a gun.
8:09 p.m. — A group of about eight to 10 high school students were fighting at Hoover Avenue and South Grand Avenue.
9:02 p.m. — Ten to 15 naked juvenile males were reportedly running around the Walmart parking lot, 2000 S. West Ave., with Nerf guns.
11:57 p.m. — A police officer began to follow a motorcycle after it did a burnout and was driving recklessly in the area of North West Avenue and West College Avenue. Speeds reached 90 mph. The pursuit lasted for about 19 miles and eventually the male was apprehended.