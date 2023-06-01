TUESDAY
10:03 a.m. — A man was reportedly walking in the middle of the road going north on North Grandview Boulevard near Interstate 94. The caller said the man had a blank stare on his face as vehicles swerved to avoid him.
10:45 a.m. — A man was yelling and boxing an imaginary person in the 700 block of North West Avenue.
5:57 p.m. — An ambulance that was driving with its lights and sirens on was struck by a car at Saylesville Road and Highway 59. A replacement ambulance was needed to transport the patient who was semi-combative and might have had a stroke.
9:49 p.m. — Two cars were racing at Oakdale Drive and Highway 59. They were gone upon police arrival.
10:03 p.m. — Graffiti was reported in the men’s room at Buchner Park, 231 Oakland Ave.
WEDNESDAY
4:45 a.m. — A woman was yelling on the balcony in the 100 block of West North Street. She refused to come to the door for police, who told her to keep the noise down for the remainder of the day.