Waukesha Police Department
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
