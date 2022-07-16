Waukesha Police Department
4:34 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the 400 block of South Moreland Boulevard reported a suspicious person was in her backyard by the garage wandering around. According to the log, the caller tried to talk to him and he didn’t say anything. His vehicle had the driver’s side door open. According to the log, he urinated on the front steps. Police were unable to locate the subject after an extensive search of the surrounding neighborhoods. The vehicle was left on with the driver’s door open and a radio extremely loud.
