Waukesha Police Department
Monday, 8:44 p.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 2100 block of Kensington Drive. No music was being played when police arrived, but the resident said he had been playing his music “really loud” for about 30 minutes in order to test his speakers. He said he was done for the night and stated he was going to play music even louder during the day Tuesday. He was advised not to do this.
