MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday that a firearm was found in a carry-on bag during the screening process to enter a concourse to airport gates.
Deputies escorted the traveler, City of Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, to the substation for questioning per standard investigative procedure.
Thompson told deputies he forgot the weapon was in his bag, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the release. Thompson was released and permitted to proceed to his flight, it added.
Chief Thompson will be issued a citation for presenting a weapon at a screening station, a Milwaukee County ordinance violation that comes with a fine of $767.50, the department said.
Thompson was afforded no "special" treatment or consideration, nor did he request any of the MCSO, the release said.
A call left with Thompson's office was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.