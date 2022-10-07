WAUKESHA — An incident connected to the arrest of four juveniles suspected to be in possession of drugs on Thursday afternoon has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
The parents of a juvenile called the city's Emergency Communications Center Thursday with concerns over their child's behavior including theft, drug usage and truancy. The parents asked that police make contact with four juveniles that were involved, with the caller identifying one of them as being in possession of drugs, according to the police.
Officers found the juveniles and the individuals subsequently fled on foot twice. They were eventually located and taken into custody.
According to the police, video of a portion of the arrest was captured with a cell phone and shared on social media. The entire incident was captured by multiple officers' body-worn cameras and saved as evidence.
Supervisors with the Waukesha Police Department have done an initial review of available video and found the officer’s actions to be in accordance with Wisconsin state statutes and department policy. According to the police, the officers responded to the suspect's continued resistance with the minimum amount of force necessary to achieve and maintain control.
No one was injured during the incident.
The incident has been referred to the Waukesha County DA's Office for their review.