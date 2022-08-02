WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department will not be holding National Night Out this year.
Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the department has been unable to organize the event this year due to the temporary relocation of department personnel and resources and other factors related to planning National Night Out. The Waukesha Police Department has been temporarily relocated to the City Hall Annex building and to Waukesha City Hall while renovations take place at their headquarters, 1901 Delafield St..
“We’re working with (the city and) everybody in the community to make it more of a community event versus solely singlehandedly just the police department planning and executing on it like it has been done in the past,” Baumann said.
The department has made the decision not to hold the event in 2022 and instead will plan on holding it in 2023.