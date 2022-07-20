WAUKESHA — Construction work updating the Waukesha Police Department building at 1901 Delafield St. is expected to be completed in the fall, with officers likely to return to their headquarters the week of Sept. 19.
The project’s current bid is $13.5 million.
According to Project Engineer Katie Jelacic, supply chain issues have been the cause of the project’s delay, as the city is waiting on two items — an electrical box and a window for the front vestibule. Occupancy for the building cannot be issued without these items. The items are expected to arrive mid-August.
As of now, Jelacic said approximately 95% of the project is complete and it looks great. Work on the concrete and landscaping are currently being worked on.
The Waukesha Police Department is working out of their old headquarters at the City Hall Annex building and the Waukesha City Hall building.
The renovation is increasing the building’s size from about 53,000 square feet to just under 81,000 square feet. The addition will bring a new single-story ground floor addition on the building’s west side. The renovation centers around space constraints and includes a new conference room, the addition of a patrol sergeant’s office, relocating the accident investigator’s office, a new HVAC system upgrade, upgrades to the criminal evidence room and more.
The remodel is intended to make the building a viable facility for the next 20-30 years, according to the city’s website.
Project updates can be found online at https://bit.ly/3cf6sSw.