WAUKESHA — Whittier and Hadfield's Parent Teacher Organizations have joined together to help make combining the two elementary schools an easier transition for students.
The district announced the combined school will be housed at Hadfield and will also keep the “Hadfield” name.
“After we took a moment, we quickly reached out to the Hadfield PTO and asked to chat. We felt we should come up with a plan to combine,” said Amanda Anderson, PTO president and Whittier parent.
Both observed each other's PTO meetings to learn about each other and how both operate.
“We wanted to learn about each other before we officially combined,” Anderson said.
Both organizations officially combined recently. Lauren Duncan, PTO vice-president and Hadfield parent, said everyone clicked and made a good connection.
“We made sure we are working as one unit and so far we have had a really positive experience,” Duncan said.
School officials said Hadfield Elementary School, 733 Linden Street, has more space for both school populations. The schools will merge beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
“Hadfield has a capacity for over 500 students and is also equipped with an elevator and air conditioning,” the district said.
An improvement plan for the next school year at Hadfield includes replacing playground equipment, hallway and gym floor and classroom technology and PA system upgrades.
A larger school provides the opportunity to run a two principal-model school and a better opportunity to stockpile necessary resources for student support under one roof.
Bringing students together
Both schools worked together to plan combined student activities such as an upcoming dance and recently held a dinner and candy bar bingo. Both elementary school principals have been instrumental in making sure the students feel comfortable and welcome, according to both PTO groups.
“Brandy Hart (Whittier principal) and I are very excited about our students getting together,” said Hadfield Principal Mike Elliott.
Elliott said there have been several events in which families interacted and there was a day where Whittier students came to Hadfield to meet their school pen pals. The activity also included making friendship bracelets and playing outside.
Anderson said her third-grade son was very excited about meeting his pen pal and came home talking about it.
“The kids were excited they made a new friend and would be able to see them next year. They are nervous but excited to have new friends and a new playground at some point,” Anderson said.
Whittier students were able to tour Hadfield and see all the classrooms and special areas.
“Our goal is for them to feel comfortable and familiar with the school and each other. We have several more events planned for over the summer and next fall before school starts,” Elliot said.
Whittier principal Brandy Hart said both schools have been very purposeful about the types of events planned such as the bingo night, building scavenger hunt and others.
“Some have been targeted at students for meeting new friends and we are also working on merging our staff members by team building and working together to create a shared vision and mission of the new school,” Hart said.
Bringing kids into decisions
In June when the combined PTO meets, they will discuss plans for next year such as more events to get parents engaged with the combined school.
“We want to make sure since Hadfield is keeping their building, what can we bring over from Whittier to make it feel like home and bring the things they are used to seeing and hearing,” Duncan said.
She added the first year is a transition for everyone.
“We want to make it feel like one unit for parents and kids and teachers,” Duncan said.
The PTO wants to work with both sets of students to come up with new school colors and a mascot to create a bond between the schools. Hadfield has the Hadfield Huskies and Whittier has a wildcat for its mascot.
The hope is to give children a feeling of owning their future school, according to Duncan.