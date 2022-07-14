WAUKESHA — Parents and community members throughout the Waukesha School District continued to share views on various weighty issues at the School Board’s regular monthly meeting.
As it does each month, the board, which met Wednesday, allowed public comment at the beginning of the meeting and fielded concerns from speakers on teacher morale, a review of age-appropriate books in school libraries and bullying.
Becky Gilligan said she is concerned with what she described as “conspiracy theories,” which she attributed to teachers feeling demoralized and resigning from the district.
“You allow misinformation to spread like a disease,” Gilligan said to the board.
Parent Stacy Keen implored the board to continue its review of library books. She also took aim at past comments that reportedly likened the concerns to “living in a bubble.”
“I don’t keep my kids in a bubble. They travel, they go on missions trips,” Keen said. “Libraries should be a safe place, with age-appropriate material. This needs to be fixed.”
Parent Kathie McBride, who earlier this year went public with her call for antibullying protocols, had strong words for the board. McBride’s son, Gabriel, was transferred to a different middle school midway through the past school year.
“If you cannot keep our kids safe, we are going to replace you,” McBride said to the board. “We have a serious issue in Waukesha schools. If you don’t see it, you don’t need to be here.”
As in each meeting, the board did not directly respond to any of the specific comments, though several of the issues were discussed later in the meeting.
School Board member Anthony Zenobia, who chairs the Teaching and Learning Committee, said an ongoing review of school libraries continued at the panel’s most recent meeting. The review has included an audit of library collections.
Zenobia said a recommendation for board action could be coming down the pike at an upcoming meeting, based on the progress in the committee’s review.
The rate of teacher resignations also has been a hot topic within the district after a contentious year that included a district policy promoting an apolitical environment within the classroom.
At Wednesday’s meeting, district officials confirmed 32 resignations, districtwide, were filed within the past month. The board approved all of the departures and also backed the hiring of 27 new teachers and faculty.
At the regular June board meeting, district officials confirmed 83 teachers, districtwide, had tendered their resignations or retirements as the 2021-22 school year was winding to a close. The additional 32 departures brings the total number to 115 staffers.
Based on past trends, board members and district administrators indicated the number of resignations and retirements were comparable to prior years.
New South High School administrator hired
Also Wednesday, the School Board issued a contract to Elizabeth Gould for an assistant principal position at Waukesha South High School.
Gould, who this past school year was a curriculum director and principal in the Waterloo School District in Jefferson County, had previously worked in Waukesha.
Board member Karin Rajnicek, who chairs the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, said Gould’s broad background in education made her a strong candidate for the position.
“She is very excited to come back to Waukesha,” Rajnicek said.