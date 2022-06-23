WAUKESHA — Discipline was a major concern among staff members in the School District of Waukesha, according to an engagement survey. Over 3,000 parents and over 1,000 district staff members participated in a survey beginning in March to gauge how things in the district are going.
The results showed participation in all district schools.
The Student Services Committee heard an overview of survey results of the family and staff engagement survey on Tuesday evening. Bill Foster, from School Perceptions which conducted the survey, presented the survey results.
For families/parents, the survey questioned such themes as leadership and communication. The first question is an example of whether district administration is doing what it takes to make SDW successful. Foster said 70% of the respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with that statement. The second question asked if the School Board is doing what it takes to make the district successful. Foster said 58% of parents agreed with the statement. The third question asked if the district is heading in the right direction. Foster said the results showed 59% agreed. Parents rated communication from the schools, with 31% rating it great, 46% good, 18% fair, 5% poor and 0.3% said they didn’t know.
The survey asked how people want to receive information and 95% said emails and 65% indicated automated phone/text. The survey results could be viewed by schools.
Board President Kelly Piacsek asked about opportunities for parents to put comments into the survey.
Foster said parents were able to submit comments and School Perceptions can do a common theme analysis which looks at prevailing themes among those comments in the survey. He offered to do that for the board.
“I think if parents took the time to fill out comments, we really have an obligation to evaluate those,” Piacsek said.
Staff engagement results
About 1,122 respondents participated in the staff engagement survey with a 46% participation rate. The respondents were 45% teachers, 21% educational specialists, 15% support staff, 12% instructional aides, 4% chose not to answer, and 3% were administration. The results showed 39% of respondents have been with the district for more than 10 years and the rest came to SDW more recently. Foster said all staff were asked to respond to the same format for a section called “Work Day.”
78% of staff feel comfortable sharing input and concerns with their supervisory administrator, and 56% said the amount of work they are asked to do is reasonable. 79% said they look forward most days to going to work and 96% said they have healthy relationships with their co-workers. The results showed 89% of staff feels safe at work. 94% said they have access to technology support and 81% said they have the materials and supplies they need to do the job well.
The second section asked about the district's environment. 76% said important information related to work is shared in a timely and effective manner, 76% felt the feedback given was useful to improve their work and 72% said staff input is valued. The percentage of agreement dipped when asked if staff handles student discipline in a consistent manner — 52% agreed.
“By the way, across the state this is the lowest scoring item and it has gotten a lot worse over the last couple of years. This is a major concern of staff which is discipline,” Foster said.
94% said staff does a good job of educating students. 75% agreed that all students in schools are respected for their values and beliefs. 79% agreed they have opportunities for training/professional development to improve their work. The survey asked if the school’s discipline practices and policies are effective, and 50% agreed.
Another section asked if parents and the community support the district; 55% agreed. 42% of survey respondents agreed the district seeks input from a broad group of staff members. 75% agreed the district has a process to ensure every student has a connection with at least one adult in the school. 78% agreed their school supports students from diverse backgrounds, 68% agreed they have the training and support to work with students from different backgrounds. 48% agreed the social and emotional needs of students of all students are being met.
But only 33% agreed the district was heading in the right direction.
Board member Anthony Zenobia mentioned it has been a rough year for students coming back.
“Having done these surveys for other districts and seeing this data, what is the percentage drop that you have seen this year?” he asked Foster.
Foster said it falls in the statistical world as “significant.”
“It's probably between a 5 or 10% drop in most items, which is significant. It is pretty significant across the board,” Foster said.
He added student discipline (rating) has been low and took a big hit.
“Think of kids who were at home and missed a couple of years of school and came back. That was difficult,” Foster said.