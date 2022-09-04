WAUKESHA — Starting next week, all three shifts for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department will have staff reductions in a move designed to limit overtime and help the department hit its budget target for the year.
The change, which takes effect Monday, is aimed at controlling costs, as without any changes the department is projected to land about $250,000 over its budget this year, according to a memo sent from Deputy Inspector Patrick Esser to deputies Thursday.
“Many of you have heard for years about the county not providing the ‘cost to continue’ funds to continue doing operations year to year. This means we have not received enough money to do the job next year the same way we are this year. Over the past 15-20 years, we have gotten less every year, resulting in small cuts throughout the agency every year. After such a long time of not receiving funds to do the job the same, we are out of opportunities to ‘cut extras,’” the memo said.
“We’ve looked at the patrol areas, and have determined that (not counting contracts/ trips), we can cover the county with 4 deputies on days and seconds, and 5 on midnights... Again, we don’t have any good options to reduce the spending necessary, and this is really the ‘best of the bad’ options. ... The logistics will be 1 car north of 18 covering the Merton/ Delafield area, and the rest south of 18 covering county areas.”
The move will not affect contracts the Sheriff’s Department has with several municipalities to provide police coverage, as the municipalities fund those positions, Esser said.
Nicole Armendariz, a spokeswoman for County Executive Paul Farrow, shared Farrow’s response: “The statement ‘over the past 15-20 years we have gotten less every year,’ is simply not true. Since 2016, my first budget as County Executive, the Sheriff’s Department has received roughly the same amount of new tax dollars as the departments of Emergency Preparedness, Health and Human Services, Public Works, Circuit Courts and the District Attorney’s Office combined. The Sheriff’s Department has received triple the amount of tax levy of the next nearest department.
“Last year, the County received $1.7 million in new tax levy. The Sheriff’s Department received $825,000 of that new levy. The next nearest department, which houses our 911 dispatch center, received $215,000,” Farrow said.
He added public safety remains his No. 1 priority, and “(i)n fact, recently I advanced a proposal that was supported by the County Board, to increase the salaries of our sworn deputies $3 an hour in order to help the Sheriff and his department attract and retain employees critical to our public safety needs.”
Ongoing challenges
Friday morning, Sheriff Eric Severson said the “every year” comment was “in-artfully worded” in that it sounded like the department’s budget has been cut every year and not received increases. He agreed with Farrow that this not the case, but said the question is more one of the “cost to continue.”
'Every year we get additional money to run the department. But it’s not enough to run the department the way we did the previous year,” he said.
Severson pointed to very high inflation, which affects material costs for equipment including cars, and fuel, as well as staffing issues including a reduction in interest by the public to get into law enforcement, which has created retention, recruiting and hiring problems, which in turn creates a need for overtime. This is seen in law enforcement across the industry, which also competes with the private sector for workers, he said. Compounding that is specialized training for correctional officers in jails, and a lot of those positions turn over as well, he said.
A recent hiring fair yielded several people who are now in training that is expected to be complete by the second quarter of next year. In addition, the department has done some things to control costs, such as closing a wing of the Huber jail and transferring inmates to open beds in the jail, to help alleviate overtime, Severson said. The last thing he wants to do is reduce services, he said. But while areas of the county may see fewer patrols for the time being, the priority will remain on emergency calls even if it means there may be a little longer wait for non-emergency matters.
Severson said he’s managed to return about a million dollars to the county over his earlier terms. He said of a budget of about $45 million, about 80% of that is general payroll. The remaining 20% is much that is not discretionary — providing medical care and food for inmates, security in courts. In the past decade or so, the department has cut 14 positions, he said. “When you get down to it it’s a very, very small percentage of stuff where I can say we don’t need to do that. All of that kind of fat has been cut, not only before I got here, but for decades,” Severson said. “This is something my predecessors used to do on an annual basis. ... Now as we are getting to the end of the year we need to make some adjustments to come into target and that’s what the public expects as well.”
Severson said he not only respects the decisions made by Farrow and the County Board, who have to juggle all county departments, but works closely with the government to monitor the budget and expenses. He added he was grateful for the help the county has provided in recently increasing wages to be more competitive with peer organizations in the region, and thinks that has had a “real and measurable impact on our recruiting efforts.”
And while Severson said no one is trying to point fingers of blame, least of all him, pressures will continue as costs fluctuate in the private sector, which also affects the public sector. Severson said he’s been predicting these kinds of actions will be needed, and expects that to continue into the future.
“We have gotten more money every year, but the conversation can’t stop there. We have to continue to discuss the fact that it’s still less than the cost to operate, which means we have to make cuts. While that’s better than not getting any increases, the reality is over the last 10 years we’ve lost a bunch of positions and we’re going to lose more next year. At some point somebody needs to say it’s too much and that conversation has to continue,” the sheriff said. “I am going to work hard to do the best I can with what we are given. I think we run a pretty darn good organization and that’s a credit to the men and women that work here. ...
“We’re going to get through this in a couple of months I expect and we’ll hit the target and we’ll start it again next year.”