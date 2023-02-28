WAUKESHA — Serving his country is something that is in Tony Carrillo’s blood and bloodline. The 2022 Waukesha South graduate comes from a legacy of service including his great-grandfather, grandfather and both of his parents serving.
“I have a willingness to serve so to speak because of what they’ve done and veterans I have spoken with have echoed that same purpose in me. I feel an obligation to serve,” Tony said.
Tony’s father and uncle were U.S. Army Military Police officers. His grandparents met in the Marines Corp. One of his great grandfathers was a tall gunner in the South Pacific in World War II. Another great-grandfather served in the Army in Europe in World War II, according to Tony’s father, Chris Carrillo.
His father told The Freeman that Tony was in the fourth grade when he started to show interest in bombers and fighter jets.
“One day he asked if he wanted to fly it one day how would he do it. I talked to him about the many different processes,” Chris said.
He told his son about the difficulty in getting into those programs. The Carrillo family’s mantra is “If not you, then who?” Those words help Tony to stay focused in school.
Recently Tony received appointments from the United States Military Academy (West Point) and the United States Air Force Academy.
It was his father who introduced him to the service academies when he was a little boy.
“I’ve known I wanted to pursue this route for a very long time. I owe it all to them (his parents) with knowing what I want to do with my life,” Tony said.
Tony is currently attending the Marion Military Institute in Alabama. Tony was sent there when he applied for the Air Force Academy last year. He didn’t get an appointment at the time but was given a Falcon Foundation Scholarship which will pay for him to attend a prep school for a year. At the conclusion of the year if he fulfills all the necessary requirements, they will give him an appointment to the Air Force Academy. Tony is currently in his second semester.
During this past year he also applied to West Point Military Academy. In December he received his appointment for West Point.
Tony said the application process for both includes essays and other materials that need to be submitted. A representative comes out to speak with a candidate and interviews them. A congressional or senatorial nomination is needed to get into your academy.
“It is a two to five month process to apply,” he said.
The waiting game wasn’t easy for the young man who got the news a bit later than expected.
“It was probably one of the most nervous times of my life. I completed everything and from there it is just a game of patience,” Tony said.
Tony added it is almost humbling how much work you can get done and put so much effort into an application and get a late response.
After he heard good news on both fronts, Tony was ecstatic.
“This year when I found out about West Point I was beyond ecstatic. I ran around my room or my little barracks here. I told everyone and was screaming and shouting. Words can’t describe ... it’s almost a milestone of your achievement to get in,” Tony said.
When he got his Air Force Academy appointment he first called his dad.
“There were tears, there was gushing. It was emotional. It was great,“ he said.
It meant everything for Tony after all the blood, sweat and tears to have his hard work pay off. Tony said he wants to join the Air Force.
Waukesha South offered support
Chris Carrillo spoke highly of Waukesha South, which helped his son on his path. Tony has two younger siblings that attend South.
“Waukesha South represents the world. It’s diverse. There are some dedicated educators and faculty. South prepares and prepared him for what the world looks like and the problems that we face,” Chris said.
He added his son is an example of what the high school can produce.
In high school, Tony played football all four years and wrestled. He belonged to various extracurricular activities including ones with an emphasis on leadership.
“I tried to become involved in school as much as I could. I knew that each opportunity I had to speak with more people and get more leadership opportunities, I could grow myself as a person. Waukesha South was the environment I knew could cultivate those skills and get ready for a service academy,” Tony said.
Tony’s advice to current students with a similar goal is to hone down what your purpose is and what you really want to do.
“Get yourself out there and do the best you can in school and really put yourself out there for sports. Cultivate yourself with all these opportunities. Talk to people who have done it before to see if it is something you really want to do,” he said.