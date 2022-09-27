WAUKESHA — On Saturday, 15 marching bands from across southeast Wisconsin competed in the 32nd annual Marchfest at Waukesha South High School.
Competing bands included Cudahy, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Merrill, Sauk Prairie, Wauwatosa West, Wauwatosa East, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Milton, Waukesha North, Mukwonago, Germantown, Franklin and Middleton.
The Waukesha South Band performed in exhibition and received a standing ovation full of love and support from the audience. The Carroll University Marching Band closed the show at the end of the night. Almost 1,800 fans were in attendance and a team of over 80 volunteers made the event run like a well-oiled machine.
The following bands won first place in their respective categories:
- Class A: New Berlin Eisenhower
- Class AA: Sauk Prairie (also swept all caption awards in the A/AA categories)
- Class AAA: Waukesha North
- Class AAAA: Mukwonago
- Best Percussion award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Middleton (AAA/AAAA).
- Best Color Guard award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Waukesha North (AAA/AAAA).
- Best Visual Presentation award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Mukwonago (AAA/AAAA).
- Best Musical Presentation award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Mukwonago (AAA/AAAA).
The full award lineup is as follows:
Class A
- 2nd place: Cudahy
- 1st place: New Berlin Eisenhower
Class AA
- 3rd place: New Berlin West
- 2nd place: Merrill
- 1st place: Sauk Prairie
Class AAA
- 6th place: Wauwatosa West
- 5th place: Wauwatosa East
- 4th place: Cedarburg
- 3rd place: Milton
- 2nd place: Waukesha West - Directed by Mr. David Farmer
- 1st place: Waukesha North - Directed by Mr. Thomas Battersby
Class AAAA
- 4th place: Franklin
- 3rd place: Middleton
- 2nd place: Germantown
- 1st place: Mukwonago
Waukesha South High School Marching Band is directed by Michael Debruin.