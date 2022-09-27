WAUKESHA — On Saturday, 15 marching bands from across southeast Wisconsin competed in the 32nd annual Marchfest at Waukesha South High School.

Competing bands included Cudahy, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Merrill, Sauk Prairie, Wauwatosa West, Wauwatosa East, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Milton, Waukesha North, Mukwonago, Germantown, Franklin and Middleton.

The Waukesha South Band performed in exhibition and received a standing ovation full of love and support from the audience. The Carroll University Marching Band closed the show at the end of the night. Almost 1,800 fans were in attendance and a team of over 80 volunteers made the event run like a well-oiled machine.

The following bands won first place in their respective categories:

Class A: New Berlin Eisenhower

Class AA: Sauk Prairie (also swept all caption awards in the A/AA categories)

Class AAA: Waukesha North

Class AAAA: Mukwonago

Best Percussion award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Middleton (AAA/AAAA).

Best Color Guard award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Waukesha North (AAA/AAAA).

Best Visual Presentation award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Mukwonago (AAA/AAAA).

Best Musical Presentation award went to Sauk Prairie (A/AA) and Mukwonago (AAA/AAAA).

The full award lineup is as follows:

Class A

2nd place: Cudahy

1st place: New Berlin Eisenhower

Class AA

3rd place: New Berlin West

2nd place : Merrill

1st place: Sauk Prairie

Class AAA

6th place: Wauwatosa West

5th place: Wauwatosa East

4th place: Cedarburg

3rd place: Milton

2nd place: Waukesha West - Directed by Mr. David Farmer

1st place: Waukesha North - Directed by Mr. Thomas Battersby

Class AAAA

4th place: Franklin

3rd place: Middleton

2nd place: Germantown

1st place: Mukwonago

Waukesha South High School Marching Band is directed by Michael Debruin.