WAUKESHA – A male in his 60s was taken into custody and transported to the Waukesha County Jail after he allegedly robbed the downtown branch of Waukesha State Bank on Friday morning.
According to the Waukesha Police Department, an emergency call for a hold up alarm was received at approximately 9:50 a.m. Friday at the bank’s location on 151 E. Saint Paul Ave. Officers were on the scene within 90 seconds of the call and were able to confront the alleged suspect and take him into custody, according to a press release.
“At this time in the investigation, we were made aware that the suspect gave one of the bank tellers a note that suggested he had a hand grenade in his pocket,” Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in the release. “The suspect walked out of the bank and was confronted by law enforcement.”
According to Baumann’s release, an undetermined amount of money was taken from the bank. There were no physical injuries to anyone involved.
“We would like to thank all Waukesha State Bank team members for training and following their policy and procedures when dealing with criminal activity,” Baumann said. “It goes without saying our hearts go out to those team members who were confronted with this scary situation.”
Stephanie Ohlfs, vice president and marketing manager of Waukesha State Bank, said that she is thankful that no customers or employees were harmed and commended her staff for following security protocol.
“We are working with local authorities, and our downtown Waukesha office will be temporarily closed for the remainder of the day,” Ohlfs said.
The bank will reopen for its normal business hours on Saturday, April 9.