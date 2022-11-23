Waukesha Strong: Community members reflect on unifying theme

WAUKESHA — Since the Christmas parade tragedy last November, businesses have held fundraisers to support victims of the violence, neighbors have lit blue lights to show support and the community has gathered for vigils and remembrance ceremonies, all with the theme “Waukesha Strong.”
To people in Waukesha, this saying is more than something to help them cope in the aftermath of the parade attack. It has helped unify the community, sharing its story with people around the world and getting at the core of Waukesha’s character.
“It’s thousands and thousands of little things that have been done,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.
Mary Mei, owner of Mary-Jane’s on Main Street, said her storefront became a safe space for parade attendees in the moments following the violence and chaos last year.
“I had all these people here, and none of us could look at each other for any real guidance other than to try and help each other through the moment,” Mei said.
Within days of the tragedy, people began setting up and donating to funds to help loved ones of the six who were killed and dozens who were injured.
“In an instant, our community came together to heal wounds that were so fresh,” Alderwoman Alicia Halvensleben said. “It was such a quick response, it was a no-questions-asked response.”
In the last year, Mei has seen Waukesha come together and said the message of Waukesha Strong has been hope for people here and outside the community.
“I have peers overseas who have a seen a fair amount (about) Waukesha Strong,” Mei said. “For something that was so tragic, it’s a beacon of hope that literally the whole world has seen. I also have friends who were in the Highland Park parade (in Illinois on the Fourth of July, during a man shot more than 50 people, killing seven), and they used some of the same visuals which I think links the communities together.”
Support has been shown physically at vigils, with blue lights, Waukesha Strong apparel and window signs placed in storefronts up and down Main Street, but a lot of support has also been shown virtually through posts and groups on social media.
“A lot of people have taken to the Waukesha Strong Facebook page to support other and share their stories, and that’s a big aspect of this,” Halvensleben said.
Michael Dietrich is a lifelong resident of Waukesha. To him, people in the city have a history of being resilient and supporting one another.
“Waukesha has endured some of the most horrendous crimes this nation has ever come to know,” Dietrich said. “We went through the Grace Lusk fiasco in the early 20th century, the Slender Man case and most recently the parade tragedy. I have seen the city’s landscape change over the years. I have seen our population grow and change demographically. The one thing that never changes is the way our city sticks together.”
The community is currently raising funds for two permanent memorials to honor the victims. Donations to the memorial fund can be made online at https://bit.ly/3EoLxON.
Upcoming Christmas parade
The 59th annual Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4. Reilly and Halvensleben hope it can help people continue to heal from last year’s tragedy.
“I hope and I anticipate that there will be even more children out there excited to see Santa,” Halvensleben said. “I hope that families will not hesitate to come out. There have been so many additional safety measures. ... I know it might not be true for everyone, but I think that being able to go back and really face that, it’s gonna be really important for a lot of people.”
Mei and Reilly said that everyone heals at their own pace. Mei hasn’t been able to go to a parade after the violence and chaos last year, but is going to try and come to the Christmas parade this year.
“I think we’re gonna see really large crowds and very supportive crowds,” Reilly said. I’m gonna be at the front of the parade, but I would love to be in the crowd when the Dancing Grannies go by, same with Waukesha Catholic and the baseball teams. (This year’s parade) doesn’t solve what happened, but it will be something that I think people will leave and feel joy. While life isn’t exactly the same, it can return to the type of celebrations we had in the past.”
This year the parade, organized by the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce, is themed “Peace on Earth.”
“I’m hoping that message will hit people a little deeper this year,” Mei said.
Halvensleben said that she thinks peace is important to think about globally, nationally and here in Waukesha this holiday season.
“Peace is a peaceful soul, a peaceful mind,” she said. “It’s about coming together in a peaceful way.”