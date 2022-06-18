On Saturday 18th June, the City of Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a reported structure fire at 410 Fairview Ave in the City of Waukesha. Fire crews on scene found the outside front of a two-family residence fully involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and stop any further spread into the house. Occupants were home at the time of the incident and able to evacuate prior to the fire departments arrival. No Civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Fire personnel were able to recue two cats inside the home.
Damage is estimated at $80,000
The Fire Department would like to remind everyone to please don’t smoke but if you must, always insure to properly dispose of all smoking material and ensure it is extinguished.
We would also like to personally thank our crews who did an extraordinary amount of work in a short time.