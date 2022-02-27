WAUKESHA — Eaton Corporation announced Thursday plans to connect the New Berlin Trail and the Glacial Drumlin Trail in Waukesha are moving forward, with construction planned to begin this spring.
Eaton is partnering with the city Waukesha to grant a property easement that will permit connection and expansion of the network of recreation trails in the community. The New Berlin Trail ends near the Eaton facility at 1319 Lincoln Ave., Waukesha. However, the easement enables the construction of the important link to the trail system — which will connect the New Berlin Trail to the Glacial Drumlin Trail, which feeds into the “Route of the Badger,” which connects hundreds of miles
The project to connect the bike and pedestrian trails throughout the city has had more than one phase.
The first stretch of the trail under Phase 1, or the Barstow to Frederick Street connector, was completed in 2018. Despite some project delays, Phase 2 is now in the works, with plans to connect the completed Phase 1 trail to the New Berlin Trail to the east and the State Glacial Drumlin trail to the west.
Mona Bauer, customer and administrative services manager for the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, previously told The Freeman that the project connects 167 miles’ worth of trails.
“We are honored to be in a position to help connect the network of recreation trails in southeastern Wisconsin,” John Wehrli, Eaton Power Systems division president, said in a statement.
The long-distance connection of trails supports bike tourism and creates economic development opportunities between Madison and Milwaukee.
“We are grateful to have the Eaton Corporation in Waukesha and appreciate their continued partnerships with the city,” Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a statement.
“Eaton has a big heart and is always willing to help the community. This easement will allow us to connect a trail system that will benefit the community for many years to come.”