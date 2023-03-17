Waukesha updates parade route for 2023

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha released a statement outlining changes to the 2023 parade route.
The new route begins at the State Office Building, traveling down Barstow Street to Main Street. From there, parades will proceed from Main Street to Maple Avenue and end at Cutler Park.
This update comes after changes were already made to the route last year. This year, parades will travel in a more linear fashion, in contrast with the loop made in 2022 that began and ended at Cutler Park and blocked off the parking structure on South Street. Fewer streets will be closed this year compared to last.
Police Capt. Dan Baumann assures that the location changes do not alter the integrity of the parade.
“The parade will always be in the downtown area along Main Street, without a doubt, and some of the adjoining streets,” he said.
The city lists many reasons for the change, including strategically placing mobile vehicle barriers along the route, creating easier access for emergency services, providing convenient parking options for paradegoers, and improving the flow of traffic.
These changes make it easier for more people to attend the parades and permit the city “to open up the South Street parking ramp,” said Baumann. “It allows us to allow more vehicular access for parking in the adjoining neighborhoods and downtown area, as well as access for emergency services.”
In the city statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly acknowledged the people who contributed to the development of this new plan.
“I appreciate the continued efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we work to make improvements to our events in 2023,” he said. “I look forward to seeing our community come together throughout the year.”
Since the mass-casualty event at the 2021 Christmas Parade, the police have implemented additional efforts to ensure the safety of citizens.
“We readjusted our posture last year, in the 2022 parade season,” Baumann said. “Many of our community members saw a significant, robust amount of officers both in overt and covert posture. ... We will maintain that posture, if not enhance it, depending on the level of threat.”
A secure perimeter will continue to be utilized, accompanied by parking restrictions along the parade route. The public will be notified of the times that the perimeter will be enforced as the dates of the events approach.
Fireworks go off July 3
It was also announced that the Independence Day fireworks display will be moved to July 3, 2023. The event will be taking place at 9:30 p.m. at Lowell Park, 2201 Michigan Ave. in Waukesha. The decision was made in order to benefit the many people who tend to have off of work July 4. Hosting the fireworks display and parade on separate days will also increase the efficiency of city services.
Baumann encourages the public to attend this year’s events.
“We’re going to continue to have a very safe, fun, free, family event with our parade, with our Friday Night Live, and all of our special events that we have throughout our community,” he said. “Our public safety sector (is) very engaged and we’re looking forward to summer.”