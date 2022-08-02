Waukesha, Washington counties share efforts to fight fentanyl crisis

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared fentanyl a community health crisis on Monday. Partnering with Washington County, officials from each county hope to create awareness and save lives.
“We have to act now, we need to elevate the awareness about a drug that is on our streets and claiming far too many lives,” said Farrow.
“Mental health, substance use and crime are the intersection of the crisis we’re dealing with today,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.
In 2019 Waukesha County saw an increase in fentanyl usage. In 2020 the county experienced their worst year ever with 95 drug-related deaths, and in 2021 there were 92 drug overdoses, with 10 still under investigation and 70% of those deaths related to fentanyl, according to Farrow.
“Many people think they are taking a prescription medication, but they are taking fentanyl instead,” said Farrow. Individuals are taking oxycodone, Adderall or Xanax laced with fentanyl from fake online pharmacies.
Waukesha County’s declaration includes distributing opioid settlement money in partnership with the county board to support Narcan training, implementing the Overdose Fatality Review board in partnership with public and private partners in surrounding communities to share data and practices and launching a local information initiative utilizing the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.
Farrow also directed the Department of Health and Human Services to evaluate fentanyl in the community and determine how they can best measure the impact of their collective actions to save lives.
“Our ongoing work with nonprofit organizations will continue to stretch taxpayer dollars as far as we can to help with the prevention and treatment throughout the county,” said Farrow.
Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson announced the county’s Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Unit will transition into a unit of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration later this year. They will be leveraging their relationships with the federal government, allowing them greater resources and the ability to follow leads anywhere in the country to pursue bigger suppliers.
Washington County
According to Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis, his county is seeing a similar rise in overdose deaths. In 2019 the county had 12 deaths, in 2020 they had a significant increase with 19 deaths and this year to date they’ve experienced 25 overdose deaths with 88% of those involving fentanyl.
“Law enforcement can’t settle to be reactive anymore,” said Schulteis. “We need to be proactive.”
Schulteis announced the county will work with regional drug units called North Central High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area to target the high-level dealers bringing fentanyl into the communities.
“The bottom line is crime is bleeding all across the state, all across the country,” said Schoemann. “Coming from the southern borders, we see fentanyl and other drugs that are impacting the daily lives of our citizens.”
To take action immediately, they are proposing the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan. Through a referendum, the plan will put deputies in schools and detectives to the drug task force and partner with social workers and deputies to co-respond to mental health and substance use related calls.
The county also launched “Change the Ending” to help direct those struggling with mental health and substance use to resources available in the community.
Families affected
Erin Rachwal’s family lost their son and brother Logan to fentanyl last year on Valentine’s Day.
In his dorm room at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Logan thought he was taking a 30-miligram oxycodone pill. However, it was laced with three different types of fentanyl.
“He wanted to be loved by everybody and he got swallowed by this,” said Rachwal, adding that Logan struggled with anxiety and depression, which she had been helping him through from a young age.
Rachwal said they had a normal family. Her and her husband taught their kids respect, tolerance, responsibility, love, forgiveness and more.
“All of those things I just mentioned, the things we taught our son, none of those fight fentanyl,” said Rachwal.
Maria Gonzales attended Monday’s press conference. Her son was 31 when he overdosed on fentanyl last September in Menomonee Falls.
“I warned my son, I told him he was going to die,” said Gonzales. “When I got the phone call, I was shocked but not surprised.”
Erin Rachwal started the Love for Logan foundation, and in collaboration with Lauri Badura from SOFA, Saving Others for Archie, the two partnered with Clear Channel to put up a billboard of 17 Wisconsin faces who have overdosed from Fentanyl. The sign is on Interstate-94 and Hwy 16.
Both Rachwal’s and Gonzales’ sons are on that billboard.
“To have my son’s face on a billboard is an honor,” said Gonzales, hoping someone will see and be impacted by it.
Rachwal left the press conference with five words, “Never say not my child.”