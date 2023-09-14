WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Water Utility announced a firm date for the Lake Michigan water transition to begin on Oct. 9.
“We have heard from many customers who want to know a firm date for the transition to a Lake Michigan water supply. Moving the timeline back a few weeks allows us to set a date with certainty. That will help our customers plan ahead,” according to Dan Duchniak, the general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility.
“Residential customers are asking when they should turn off softeners or remove filters from kitchen sinks or refrigerators. Many business customers also need to make changes to adjust to the water supply,” he said.
Duchniak said pushing the transition back from next week until Oct. 9 will also allow the utility and contractors to ensure the highest possible water quality during the transition and protect public health and safety throughout the process. The transition had been planned to start between Sept. 14 and 18, but a specific date had not yet been set.
“With a little more time, we can ensure the best product from the start. For example, after testing, we have made the decision to purge our new above-ground reservoirs and refill them to help minimize any potential taste or odor problems during the transition,” he said. “That process alone takes a week to accomplish.”
The utility head also said issues developed with the programming of the new water pumps during startup testing. “The pumps will not need any repairs but it will take time for the manufacturer to send the people to correct the programming and ensure correct operation of the pumps. We apologize for any inconvenience the delay may cause for customers but we want to be sure those kinds of smaller details don’t keep changing the timeline. We are moving the date back to provide certainty.”
The new infrastructure involved to bring the water from Milwaukee and pump it through the system is complex at both ends. “Providing a little more time will allow the needed troubleshooting to be completed properly without rushing. Having a definitive timetable allows Waukesha Water Utility residents to plan, which will result in a smoother transition,” he said. “Waukesha residents are telling us they are looking forward to the new water supply. They have waited a long time for this and we want to be sure the change is as trouble-free and predictable as possible.”
Customers can find helpful answers to frequently asked questions about the transition at www.greatwateralliance.com/transition, in bill inserts and through other communications. The city also posts a weekly electronic newsletter that residents can sign up for through the Connect link at www.waukesha-wi.gov. Customers can also call the water utility staff at 262-521-5272 for answers.
