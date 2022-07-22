Waukesha wedding studio victim of theft, similar incident in Hartland

WAUKESHA — Trish Henry, owner of Vital Image Wedding Studios in downtown Waukesha, will be keeping the front door of her business locked for a while out of precaution. On Wednesday, Henry reported a theft at her studio at 251 W. Broadway, Ste. 100.
“I can tell you right now my door is locked. I normally would keep it open,” Henry said.
The store usually welcomes walk-ins due to many people who live around the area coming in as they are out and about in Waukesha.
“Believe it not I had a walk-in the day before that booked their wedding and I had one a couple of weeks ago,” she said. Henry told The Freeman two women came into the studio and mentioned one of them was getting married in September and wanted to discuss the studio’s services.
“It was a last minute wedding, which we do get due to COVID,” Henry said.
She brought in the two women and was talking with them in another room when one of them had to use the bathroom.
“Of course, there is no public bathroom in downtown Waukesha ... so she came back into the room and talked for another five minutes. They made an appointment to come back next week to talk to my sales coordinator,” Henry said.
The women left and later on Henry went to go get her hair cut and noticed her credit cards, cash and driver’s license were gone, including her business credit card.
“Coincidentally, as I was looking through my purse my phone started blowing up with credit card alerts. It was not fun,” she said.
Henry learned the person who took her credit cards went on a spree at Target, Costco and charged $5,000 at Sam’s Club. She was able to cancel her credit cards. The person took all her Venmo money since it is not secured.
“I had $120 but that was my tip money or when I want a treat like downtown and get a gelato or something,” Henry said.
According to the Waukesha police log, there was a similar incident in Hartland on Wednesday.
Lt. David Daily with the Waukesha Police Department confirmed a theft of items from a purse on Wednesday. Daily said the report is not complete yet and it is unknown if the people mentioned in the log are the suspects.
“These situations are tough because you have deliveries and customers coming into the store and are trusting that this type of activity will not occur. The best prevention would be to secure all valuables, especially items that the business cannot keep consistent eyes on. If someone does have personal items like credit cards stolen the business owner did the right thing by immediately canceling all credit cards and notifying the credit bureaus,” Daily said.
Henry said her husband is working on getting surveillance cameras now. She is asking other businesses in the area for footage but said many of them don’t open until the afternoon.
Vital Image Wedding Studios has been in Waukesha for three years and Henry has never experienced something like this.
She added she moved to downtown Waukesha because of its quaintness. Henry liked the idea of having all the restaurants and a lot of walk-in traffic.
“I just want them caught. Now I have to put a lock on all my credit cards and worry about someone having my driver’s license and opening up credit cards. It’s very scary to own a business and they stole the business credit card. I could have been slammed,” she said.
For the foreseeable future, Henry plans to be much more cautious.
“People have to be on the lookout in this day and age of people saying the right line and the right words to get in your front door. Once they are in there, they have their own agenda,” she said.