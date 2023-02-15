WAUKESHA — An investigation is underway after Waukesha West High School basketball players were video-recorded without their knowledge while changing at Arrowhead High School.
According to a Feb. 10 letter Waukesha West families received from Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kyle LeMieux, West administration was made aware of video footage taken from the “designated team area for West players and coaches” following the boys basketball games at Arrowhead on Feb. 7.
Waukesha West contacted Arrowhead administrators and school resource officer.
“The primary concern we have communicated to Arrowhead High School is an apparent lack of knowledge that the camera existed by our team members, no sufficient communication that no level of privacy should be expected within the team room from game management personnel,” says the letter, which was obtained by The Freeman. “As a result, we understand that some if not many of our players went through the process of changing before and after the contest without knowledge of being filmed on camera.
“It is also our understanding that this same room has been the designated team room for many seasons,” the letter says.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, according to the letter.
“They understand our requests and urgency to ensure the video is destroyed, to understand who may have had access to this recording, and to confirm steps are being taken to prevent this type of incident in the future,” the letter says.
Arrowhead has promptly replied to questions and concerns, communicating the intention to take immediate corrective action, according to the letter.
Waukesha West, Arrowhead and the Sheriff’s Department did not respond to requests for comment or further discussion before deadline.
According to a Tuesday statement from the School District of Waukesha, the district is not releasing any other information at this time.