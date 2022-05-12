WAUKESHA — A federal grand jury has indicted a Waukesha woman accused of sex trafficking at least five victims. Colette Amanda Mahan, 39, was charged with 10 counts related to sex trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
The Waukesha woman was also known by aliases such as “Pimpin’ Amanda” and “Amanda Chase.” Beginning in 2004 through June 2018, Mahan allegedly traveled and used facilities in interstate commerce to carry on a business involving prostitution, a release from the Department of Justice said.
Mahan with charged with sex trafficking of a child and also charged with using force, fraud, and coercion to traffic a different adult victim for commercial sex acts and transporting those victims to various other states with the intent that they engage in prostitution there, the release said.
The states include Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and Florida.
Mahan was arraigned on the charges on May 5. On May 9, a federal magistrate judge ordered that she be detained pending trial, “citing the danger she would present to the community if released based on the sustained, severe pattern of physical violence, intimidation, and exploitation described by victims and witnesses, and supported by corroborating evidence,” the release said.
If convicted, Mahan faces up to 55 years in prison.
Anyone has information about Mahan’s alleged involvement in sex trafficking is encouraged to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684.